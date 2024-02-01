2024 Hudson Valley Summer Camps & Kids Programs

Well before the daffodils bloom in our gardens each spring, there’s already one item on parents’ minds: A summer camp or program that will help their little buds flourish, too. Luckily, the Hudson Valley is ripe with opportunities for exploration, imagination, and cultural enrichment for teens, tweens, and kids as young as age three. From nature-based programs to creative workshops for burgeoning artists, here are a few wonderful programs to spark your search.

Hawk Meadow Montessori School

Hawk Meadow Montessori School’s seven-week summer program takes place on their beautiful six-acre campus, featuring a large natural playscape, gaga ball, basketball, ping pong, a zipline, gardens, and a greenhouse. Under the guidance of Montessori-trained staff, students will explore art, cooking, water play, science, gardening, games, and mindfulness, with lots of outdoor time. This program is open to students ages 3-12 from June 17–August 2, 2024. Half or full-day spots are available.

Wild Earth

High Falls, NY

(845) 256-9830 | Wildearth.org

At Wild Earth, all of the senses are engaged as campers meet plants and animals, learn wilderness skills, create natural crafts, and build deep connections with friends and inspiring adult and teen mentors. Guided by patterns observed in nature, each day begins by gathering in the woods through expressing gratitude and finding new ways to play. They form smaller groups and set up camp in the forest by building fire pits and shelters. Instructors tailor activities to the interests of the campers, fostering curiosity and guiding learning through skillful questions, opportunities for appropriate risk-taking, and empowering challenges.



Arts Camp @ RoCA

A place for young artists to explore creativity on spacious grounds and in professionally equipped studios. A large sparkling pool and open field provide plenty of healthy outdoor recreation. Campers learn to express themselves through the visual and performing arts. 4 two-week sessions: July 1-August 23, 2024 with a 3 or 5-day-a-week option. Saturday Open Houses: March 16, April 13, or May 11: 2-5pm.

Panorama Summer Art + Nature Program at Olana State Historic Site

Hudson, NY

(518) 567-2170 | Olana.org/panorama



Dive into Frederic Church’s Olana this summer! Back for its 15th annual season, The Olana Partnership will offer four weeks of hands-on exploration for children ages 6-11 from July to August at Olana State Historic Site. Experience art, science, and nature through sketching, lake exploration, hiking, painting, play, and more, all while meeting new friends and learning from the experts. The whole summer focuses on art and nature with special guest visits and activities each week. You don’t want to miss this unforgettable summer adventure! The program runs Monday-Friday, 9am–3pm. Early bird registration is available through February 29. Scholarships are available by emailing [email protected].

Ashokan Center

Come sing, dance, and jam with newfound friends in a serene natural setting. Camps for all ages begin in May and include: Acoustic Guitar, Bluegrass, Family Camp, Banjo Weekend, Scottish String Fling, Ariles Son Jarocho, Uke Fest, Old Time Rollick, Northern, Southern, Western, and Swing. Pricing includes on-site camping and delicious meals. Private rooms/bunks are available.

Berkshire South’s Action Adventures Day Camp

Great Barrington, MA

(413) 528-2810 ext. 34 | Berkshiresouth.org/aadc

Action Adventures Day Camp is packed with play and exploration! Campers will perform STEM experiments, build castles, make healthy snacks, craft, and play games. We’ll also go on fun field trips. Campers have access to our onsite amenities including playgrounds, fields, trails, and pools. Open to children ages 5–14, from June 24–August 22.

FUDR Bill Canfield Fly Fishing Camp

Hancock, NY

(973) 454-0315 | Fudrcanfieldcamp.com

The premier coed fly fishing camp for kids 12-17 on pristine Catskill trout waters. A week-long sleep-away experience that inspires a life-long passion for fly fishing and a commitment to conservation while nurturing personal growth and confidence. Working one-on-one with expert guides, campers learn to cast, tie flies, catch and release fish, and basic entomology and river ecology. Many fun activities away from the water. Top-notch facilities at ACA-accredited French Woods Center. First-timers get a free Orvis rod/reel. Scholarship support available. Two sessions, in June and August.



Hawthorne Valley Farm Camp

Ghent, NY

(518) 672-4465 ext. 203 | Hawthornevalleysummercamp.org

Embark on an extraordinary journey with Hawthorne Valley Farm Camp, where children aged 8-16 are invited to embrace an unplugged adventure. This isn’t just a camp; it’s a gateway to a profound connection with the natural world. Delve into the art of caring for animals and nurturing the earth, forging memories that will last a lifetime. In a society where understanding the origins of our food is a rare luxury, this camp provides an immersive experience of the journey from farm to table. Its transformative power goes beyond education, fostering independence, self-confidence, and a deep well of compassion, shaping a holistic awareness that will last a lifetime.



Forman School

Litchfield, CT

(860) 567-1802 | Formanschool.org/summer

The Forman Summer Program, a fun coed boarding and day camp, takes place on the Forman School campus during the month of July. The program is a dynamic balance of academics and recreation for students entering grades 7-11 who learn differently. Under the guidance of expert faculty and staff, students discover their unique learning styles while being inspired, challenged, and empowered. They develop effective and tactical classroom and study strategies, learn self-advocacy, and gain lasting confidence in their abilities.



The Art Effect

Poughkeepsie, NY

(845) 471-7477 | Thearteffect.org

The Art Effect’s summer art camps and classes allow young artists to explore fine art, digital media art, and performing arts while strengthening their self-confidence, creative thinking, and art-making techniques. Professional artists and experienced teachers lead youth ages 5-19 to imagine, discover, create, and have fun this summer. Register today!



Hudson Valley Writing Project

HVWP Young Writers Programs bring children and teens together to find their voices, share their ideas, and discover the joy of writing. Experienced teachers create inspiring and supportive settings for students to write and explore their interests—art, nature, fantasy, activism, podcasting, and more! Tuition assistance is available.



Summer Days at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School

Conveniently located in the heart of New Paltz, Summer Days at Mountain Laurel offer an enriching and nurturing Waldorf-inspired environment for children ages 3–11. Both residents and summer visitors to the Hudson Valley are welcome. Enthusiastic and experienced instructors bring wonder and adventure through outdoor play, crafts, song, games, storytelling, and building projects using natural materials. Rhythm and reverence will follow your child throughout the day. Weekly and daily rates available June 24–August 23. Monday–Friday. 9am–3pm. Sibling discounts available. Early registration ends March 1st.



Curiosity Camp at Simon’s Rock

Great Barrington, MA

Simons-rock.edu/curiositycamp

Curiosity Camp at Simon’s Rock is open to inquisitive and motivated students interested in exploring their academic and creative interests in a college environment while they are currently completing grades 9, 10, or 11. Students participate daily in Simon’s Rock’s signature Writing and Thinking Workshop along with a Seminar, and arts and science courses to experience diverse and exciting academic offerings. The program’s cohort of 30 students allows for small class sizes where students and professors can collaborate and engage in dynamic discourse in this academic summer camp. Students live on campus in the college’s residence halls.



Art Camps at Berkshire Art Center

Stockbridge, MA

(413) 298-5252 | Berkshireartcenter.org

Be inspired to make art all summer long! Join Berkshire Art Center for an exciting summer season of fun and creative art-making camps led by local artists for children ages 4-14 years old. Register for one or more weeks of camp by visiting the website.



The Rowe Center Summer Camp

Join us for our 100th year of summer camp in the Pioneer Valley of Western Mass! Welcoming young minds aged 8 to graduating seniors who are fun-seeking creatives and change-makers desiring a more inclusive world. Explore 40 acres by Pelham Lake, live Unitarian Universalist values, and be part of a transformative summer adventure.



Camp at Wheelhouse Creative Education Center

Acra, NY

(518) 943-4649 | Catskillwheelhouse.org

Camp at Wheelhouse Creative Education Center is all about curiosity, creativity, and quirkiness. Days are filled by exploring the land, then transforming these experiences into creative expression through visual art, performance, and conversation. Weekly themes serve as invitations to explore new topics, which evolve in myriad ways through children’s contributions.



Seed Song Farm and Nature Camp

Kingston, NY

(845) 383-1528 | Seedsongfarm.org

Seed Song Farm Camp unfolds children’s innate curiosity about farm and nature, which inspire exciting weekly themes. Activities evolve around each camper’s learning style and enthusiasm as they explore farm and forest, care for plants and animals, practice traditional skills, make music, arts and crafts. Ages 4-16. Financial assistance available.

Hudson River Maritime Museum

50 Rondout Landing, Kingston

(845) 338-0071 | Hrmm.org

The Hudson River Maritime Museum, located on the banks of the Rondout Creek in Kingston’s historic waterfront district, hosts immersive multi-day programs that teach practical skills in sailing and woodworking that build self-confidence and forge new friendships.