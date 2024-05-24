Neverstill Wines' Hudson Tasting Room Slated to Open in August

The women-led brand Neverstill Wines emerged on the market this year with two 2024 whites grown in the Finger Lakes: a Chenin Blanc and Riesling. The team is made up of founder Christy Counts, master winemaker Nova Cadamatre, and assistant winemaker Bryce Lianna.

Over close to 20 years, Cadamatre has developed an impressive and esteemed career as a winemaker, being the first woman in the US to earn the title of Master of Wine. For her party, Counts was drawn to the Finger Lakes due to sustainability and carbon footprint questions as well as the possibilities presented by cool climate viticulture. “Grape varieties such as Riesling benefit from the longer growing season of the region,” she says. “And the cool climate wines of the Finger Lakes, characterized by their lighter bodies and lower alcohol content, align perfectly with evolving consumer preferences.”

Later this summer, consumers will be able to demonstrate their preferences first-hand when Neverstill Wines opens its anticipated Hudson tasting room, set to debut in August. Beyond the wine, the bar promises to be a feast for the senses with interior design led by Amy Ilias, former creative director of ABC Carpet & Home.

