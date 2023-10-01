The Full House Series Brings Rotating Chefs to the Glen Falls House

In 2018, Glen Falls House made waves as a modernized take on the classic Catskills resort. In continuous operation since the late 19th century, the property has lived through many ownership change-overs and expansions in its 137-year history.

The latest owners, hospitality veterans Greg Brier, of The Good Room and Jonathan Picco, have transformed the 47-acre property into a one-stop destination for dining, outdoor recreation, weddings, and weekend-long DJ dance parties. The onsite restaurant, Trotwood, is open to the public and usually serves up a menu of New American staples from roast chicken to burgers.

But for the next month and change, Glen Falls House has partnered up with local pizza pop-up Wild Honey Pie for The Full House, a dining series that will showcase a slate of chefs from near and far in weekly kitchen takeovers.

Over the next five weekends, be prepared for a whirlwind tour of flavors not commonly on offer in the Catskills. Things kick off on October 27 with chef Matthew Olley of the Troy-based, vegetarian fast-casual pop-up The Little Viking Co. Expect a prix-fixe menu of innovative plant-based takes on meaty classics, like ahi watermelon and Kentucky fried mushroom and waffles. Olley’s takeover will run through Sunday, October 29.

Next up, from November 2 to 4, Phoebe Tran of Bé Bếp Kitchen will be serving up Vietnamese fusion. November 16-18, Tonya Henry of Brooklyn-based Pimento NYC will serve up Carribean food. November 30-December 2, Hawaiian food court Suzume will bring the flavors of the island state to Round Top; think poke bowls, ramen, and bao. From December 7-9, savor the tradition-spanning Jewish-Mexican fusion of LA-based pop-up Malli La, whose repertoire includes dishes like red sauerkraut chicharron and crab Louie tostada. To close things out, Brooklyn’s Pecking House will be onsite December 14 through 16 serving up its beloved chili fried chicken.

Reservations recommended.