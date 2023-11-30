Hudson Valley Holiday Events to Wrap Up 2023

In the Hudson Valley, the holiday season is more than just presents and tinsel—it’s a whole vibe. As December rolls in, a mix of festivities come to life, turning the region into a spirited playground of holiday cheer. Whether you’re into vibrant stage shows, live music that hits all the right notes, or the hustle and bustle of street festivals, there’s a little something for everyone. So, toss on your coziest scarf, gather around with friends and family, and get ready for some memorable moments that’ll warm your winter days with these Hudson Valley holiday events.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at Shadowland Stages | December 1-17

Jane Austen fans shouldn’t miss out on this hilarious sequel to Pride and Prejudice. Set two years after the end of the novel, “Christmas at Pemberley” follows middle sister Mary’s transformation from dutiful to defiant after an unexpected guest disrupts the family’s Christmas gathering at Pemberley. Catch the show on the main stage at Shadowland Stages, running Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased online.

Uptown Kingston Snowflake Festival | December 1

Uptown Kingston will be getting a holiday makeover during its annual Snowflake Festival. This free event hosts indoor and outdoor festivities for the whole family. Take a stroll to John Street for a horse-drawn carriage ride, or wander down North Front Street for enchanting displays of fire juggling, ice carving, and a tree lighting ceremony featuring Santa Claus. Wall Street will be welcoming the New York Photo Bus and setting the stage for performances from groups like Uptown Swing and the Diamond Dance Co. The Snowflake Festival begins at 6pm on Friday, December 1.

A Christmas Carol: Live Radio Play at the Rosendale Theater | December 1-2

The Rosendale Theater’s live radio rendition of “A Christmas Carol” is an audiophile’s delight. Step into the 1940s as five WRDL Radio Players, alongside Hudson Valley actors, bring Dickens’s timeless classic to life in front of a live studio audience. The nostalgic experience includes live sound effects, vintage commercial breaks, and a musical score. The show will take place on December 1 at 7:30pm and December 2 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets can be purchased online and cost $20 for general admission, $18 for members, and $8 for children under 12.

Winter Walk Hudson | December 2

Hudson’s Winter Walk is back for its 27th year, lighting up Warren Street with festive delights. This enchanting evening event offers something for everyone along the historic mile-long street. Party enthusiasts can join The Friendly City Creative Club for a photo booth and dance party, while old souls can check out J C Rogerson Co. Inc.’s antique train display. Make a stop at Hudson City Hall for a special visit with Santa, where every child leaves with a gift-wrapped book. For a complete rundown of vendors and attractions, consult the online Winter Walk Map. The event is set to take place on December 2 from 5pm-8pm.

Arlington Holiday Festival in Poughkeepsie | December 2

During the Arlington Holiday Festival, Poughkeepsie’s Raymond Avenue will be filled with holiday festivities. Drop in for live music and entertainment, various local vendors, and even a petting zoo. At 2pm, The Satin Dollz—a vintage WWII-style pinup music group—will grace the Garden Arts Stage. And at 4:30pm, a parade will kickstart the close of the festival. The event is free, but you can support a local food pantry by bringing nonperishable food items to Santa’s North Pole tent. The Arlington Holiday Festival will take place on December 2 from 12-4:30pm.

“The Nutcracker” at The Culinary Institute of America | December 2-3

Get ready to savor the magic of the season as The Culinary Institute of America brings back the timeless “Nutcracker” to the Ecolab Theatre at the Marriott Pavilion. Catch the performances on December 2 and 3, kicking off at 1pm and wrapping up at 3:15 pm. The online sales have ended, but no worries! You can snag your tickets at the door on show day for $35 each (cash only). For reservations, dial up The Hudson River Performing Arts Center at 845-896-1888.

Judy Collins at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts | December 8

With a career spanning six decades, Judy Collins just doesn’t quit. As part of her Christmas concert series, Collins will perform a mix of holiday classics and her own originals at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. This includes songs from Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen alongside newer titles from Collins’s own latest album, Spellbound. Get there early to experience Bethel’s annual drive-through holiday light show, Peace, Love, and Lights. Prices for the Judy Collins concert vary by seating location, and tickets can be purchased online. The concert will take place on December 8. The doors open at 7pm, and the performance begins at 8pm.

Season of Light by The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra | December 9

Get into the holiday groove with the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s Season of Light. This holiday medley will kick off with classics, such as Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto,” Pachelbel’s “Canon,” and pieces from Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Then, brace yourself for soul-stirring melodies from a professional choir of 10 vocalists, who will serenade you with holiday selections like “The First Noel,” “Let It Snow,” and “Eight Days of Light.” This performance will take place at Mount Saint Mary College on Saturday, December 9 from 4pm-6pm. Consider purchasing your seats in the balcony section now, as there will be a very limited number of tickets available at the door.

Tannersville Holiday Stroll | December 9

Tannersville’s holiday spirit is making a comeback. On December 9, the recently resurrected Hunter Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a festive Holiday Stroll packed with events. From 9am-4pm, Fromer Market Gardens will buzz with a holiday market, featuring over 20 gift vendors, live music, and Santa photo ops. At 6pm, join the village’s excitement with a tree lighting event, where Fred’s Coffee & Donuts will host Santa in a festive trolley, offering free donuts and hot cocoa for the kids. The day wraps up with a Chanukah Menorah lighting at 7pm. In addition to the holiday specific events, you can also visit any of the local shops and restaurants all throughout the day.

Into the Light: Holiday Spectacular at the Rosendale Theatre | December 9-10

The Vanaver Caravan’s Into the Light: Holiday Spectacular is an uplifting journey suitable for all ages. With help from the Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, this show seamlessly blends giant puppetry with global dance celebration. The performance follows Lucia, a young girl who embarks on a fairy tale-like expedition to find joy amidst darkness. Stagings at the Rosendale Theatre will take place on December 9-10 at 2pm and 4pm. Tickets are available to purchase online.

The Nutcracker at the Bardavon | December 9-11

The New Paltz Ballet Theatre will be presenting “The Nutcracker” at the Bardavon, Poughkeepsie’s 944-seat historic theater. Directed by Peter and Lisa Naumann, this rendition of the holiday classic brings regional artists, designers, and technicians together with dancers from the New York City Ballet. Showings will take place on December 7 at 9:45am and 12pm and on December 8 at 12pm. Tickets for this event are $15 for adults, or $7 for children, schools, and Bardavon members. They can be purchased by filling out a reservation form online.

Unsilent Night in Kingston | December 15

Now in its fourth year in Kingston, and its 30th globally, Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night invites you to be part of a moving boombox parade. In this free outdoor event, participants receive one of four music tracks on cassette, CD, or Mp3 and play them simultaneously through different devices while weaving through Kingston’s streets. Download the track in advance, bring a charged cell phone and a Bluetooth speaker, and dress warmly in your best festive attire. Unsilent Night begins in Kingston at 6pm on December 15. The meetup location will be revealed a week before the event on its Facebook Events page.

A Celtic Christmas at the Bardavon | December 16

The Bardavon will soon be getting A Taste of Ireland! Immerse yourself in A Celtic Christmas: the Irish group’s family-friendly dancing and singing extravaganza that follows the tale of two star-crossed lovers. This tightly choreographed show will take place on December 16 at 7:30pm. Prices for this event vary by seating location, and tickets can be purchased online. For an in-person seat reservation, drop by the Bardavon Box Office in Poughkeepsie or the UPAC Box Office in Kingston.

Kwanzaa at Hudson Hall | December 16

Hudson Hall, in partnership with Operation Unite NY, will be hosting an afternoon Kwanzaa celebration on December 16. This vibrant celebration will honor African-American culture through captivating dance performances, rhythmic drumming sessions, and a symbolic candle-lighting ceremony. The festivity extends a warm welcome to families with arts and crafts for children. To celebrate Umoja—Kwanzaa’s first principle, which emphasizes the importance of unity—workshop dancers and members of the Gballoi Ghanaian Drumming and Dance group will be performing. This free event will take place on December 16 at 5pm.

The Talea Ensemble Performs “Solstices” at PS21 | December 21

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind musical journey from The Talea Ensemble, a group of classically trained musicians based in New York City. In complete darkness, 10 members of the ensemble will perform “Solstices,” a 75-minute piece by Austrian composer Georg Friedrich. “Solstices” explores microtones and overtones to create an immersive sonic experience that mirrors planetary movement. The performance takes place at the PS21 Black Box Theater. It begins exactly at sunset, 4:26pm, on December 21. Tickets can be purchased online.

Catskill Winter Solstice Stroll | December 21

Catskill Village’s annual Winter Solstice Stroll transforms Main Street into a festive haven. The night kicks off with a ceremonial fire pit lighting and procession, where revelers, adorned in solstice regalia, are invited to join musicians like ukulele players and the Men’s Glee Club. Amidst the music will be cookie decorating, face painting, and hot mulled cider. All the Main Street holiday shops and restaurants will be open during the event. The Winter Solstice Stroll will take place on December 21 from 6-8pm.

Holiday House Tours at Historic Manors | Through December 24

Any student of history will delight in spending their holiday free time at a historic manor. Both the Franklin D Roosevelt National Historic Site and the Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site will be hosting one-hour ranger-guided holiday house tours every day through December 24. The Roosevelt tours take place at 9:30am, 11:30am, 1:30pm, and 3:30pm. The Vanderbilt tours take place at 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm. Tickets for a house tour are $10 and must be purchased on site with a debit or credit card.