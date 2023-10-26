Hiking the Spectrum: Hudson Valley Fall Foliage Hikes For Every Level

As summer’s warm embrace yields to autumn’s subtle chill, the Hudson Valley undergoes a breathtaking transformation. It’s that time of year when the landscape dons its most splendid attire, displaying crimson, gold, and amber leaves—an invitation for all hikers and nature lovers from the region but also the wider world. Welcome to our curated collection of the best fall foliage hikes in the Hudson Valley.



From easygoing strolls along reservoir paths to heart-pounding ascents to panoramic vistas, we’ve diligently scouted the region to ensure there’s a hike for every skill level. Whether you’re a hiking novice seeking a leisurely escape into nature’s autumnal embrace or a seasoned trailblazer yearning for challenging heights, this guide is your passport to an unforgettable autumn adventure.

Join us as we embark on a journey through the Hudson Valley’s stunning fall foliage, uncovering trails that cater to every hiker’s passion and proficiency.

Ashokan Rail Trail

Trailhead Location: West Hurley

Hike Length: 11.5 miles end-to-end

Total Ascent: 350 feet

Time: 1-8 hours

Intensity: Easy walking

click to enlarge Sean O'Dwyer The best views are from the west end of the Ashokan Rail Trail, departing from the Boiceville parking lot.

The Ashokan Rail Trail offers the ideal blend of simplicity, history, and awe-inspiring views, making it a must-visit for any Hudson Valley fall foliage enthusiast. With its flat, crushed-stone pathway, this 11.5-mile walking/cycling/running trail provides an easygoing trek accessible to hikers of all skill levels. Originally a railroad corridor, the trail has a rich history dating back to the early 20th century, making every step feel like a walk through time. Yet, it’s the unparalleled vistas that steal the show. As autumn leaves set the canopy ablaze in shades of gold and crimson, your gaze will be irresistibly drawn to the horizon where Ashokan High Point and the Burroughs Range dominate the skyline. Their peaks, often haloed by a misty glow, create a painterly tableau against the vibrant fall foliage. It's a scene so arresting, you'll want to pause and soak in the serene landscape, pondering nature’s quiet majesty. There are three parking lots: West Hurley, half-way in Shokan, and Boiceville. With two cars, you can make the trip as long or as short as you like, passing through wetlands, over and under bridges, and along stone walls and creeks.

Kaaterskill Falls

Trailhead Location: Haines Falls

Hike Length: 2.6 miles

Total Ascent: 630 feet

Time: 1-2 hours

Intensity: Moderate hike

click to enlarge Sean O'Dwyer Fall always hits hard at Kaaterskill Falls

If you’re seeking an autumnal spectacle in the Hudson Valley, Kaaterskill Falls is a hike that simply cannot be ignored. A magnet for artists and poets throughout history, its cascading waters and surrounding flora have an almost mythical allure. The hike to the falls is a relatively short but steep trek, presenting a moderate challenge that pays off in abundant beauty. In the fall, the surrounding forest canopy ignites in a riot of color, offering a vivid contrast to the white froth of the falls. Towering at an impressive 260 feet, Kaaterskill is one of the tallest waterfalls in New York, its two-tiered cascade resembling something out of a Hudson River School painting. The vision of mist rising from the falls, set against the backdrop of russet and gold leaves, provides an unforgettable sensory feast that epitomizes the romantic essence of fall in the Hudson Valley.

Gertrude’s Nose

Trailhead Location: Minnewaska State Park Preserve

Hike Length: 7.5 Miles

Total Ascent: 950 feet

Time: 4-5 hours

Intensity: Moderately challenging hike

click to enlarge Sean O'Dwyer Hikers enjoying a rest at Gertrude’s Nose

Set within the world-class destination of Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Gertrude’s Nose offers an unforgettable day-hike experience, especially magnificent during the fall foliage season. This moderately challenging, seven-mile loop is a feast for the senses, featuring everything from a stunning lake framed by epic cliffs to rugged trails adorned with giant glacial erratics. The trail affords peekaboo vistas of the Rondout Valley, punctuated by the world-renowned quartz-conglomerate Shawangunk cliffs that reach their zenith at Gertrude's Nose. From this vantage point, the panoramic scenery includes not just an autumn tapestry of reds, oranges, and yellows, but also sweeping overlooks of the distant Catskill Mountains. Entrance to the park is $10 per car, payable by cash or card at an automated till. Whether you're hiking, mountain biking, or picnicking, Minnewaska’s plethora of scenic and recreational options makes it a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, drawing visitors by the literal busload.

Bull Hill (Mount Taurus)

Trailhead Location: Cold Spring

Hike Length: 5.9 miles

Total Ascent: 1,400 feet

Time: 3 hours

Intensity: Difficult

click to enlarge Sean O'Dwyer Hudson / Storm King view from the climb up Mount Taurus

Perched overlooking the town of Cold Spring, Bull Hill, or Mount Taurus as it’s formally known, serves as a challenging yet rewarding experience on the autumn hiking spectrum. The ascent, involving a mix of switchbacks and more strenuous segments, offers a satisfying workout that’s not for the faint-hearted. Yet the labor is justified tenfold when you reach the summit. Come fall, the panoramic views of the Hudson River and surrounding highlands are a tapestry of seasonal hues—burnt oranges, vibrant yellows, and deep reds. The peak, often less crowded than its popular neighbor, Breakneck Ridge, allows for moments of solitary reflection as you overlook the river’s serene expanse. The area is historically significant as well, its foothills having witnessed the ebbs and flows of the Revolutionary War. As you descend, the crunch of leaves underfoot seems to whisper tales of yesteryears, adding a layer of historical depth to an already enriching hike.

Indian Head & Twin Mountains

Trailhead Location: Hunter, NY

Hike Length: 8.5 Miles

Total Ascent: 2,250 feet

Time: 5-7 hours

Intensity: Very challenging

click to enlarge Sean O'Dwyer Sunset over the Catskills seen from Twin Mountain

Indian Head & Twin Mountain is my favorite hike in the Catskills, because this route includes everything hikers could want from the region: rugged trails, rock scrambles, mountain streams, epic notches, boreal summits, and one of the best scenic views from the Catskills High Peaks. This 8.5-mile trek is steep and, at times, treacherous. Yet the rewards are immense. As you scramble over rocky outcrops and navigate steep ascents, you’ll find the surrounding forest awash in fall colors, creating a striking contrast to the darkened soil and rocks beneath your feet. Reaching the summits offers a well-earned payoff: expansive views that seem to encompass all the splendor of the Hudson Valley’s fall foliage. Indian Head marks the eastern terminus of the “Devil’s Path,” so named for good reason: all hikes along this trail present a formidable challenge even for the most seasoned hikers.