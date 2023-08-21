Summer Hoot at the Ashokan Center

Once again promising “three days of live music, nature, and community,” the Summer Hoot will make its yearly return to the Ashokan Center on August 25, 26, and 27. And once again the event has corralled some top performers for this famously family-friendly folk festival in the great outdoors.

Sharing the bill at the 2023 Summer Hoot will be musical acts the Mammals, Olivia K and the Parkers, the Whiskey Treaty Roadshow, Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, the Shaker featuring Simi Stone, Billy Wylder, Cole Quest and the City Pickers, What?, Dearkeeper, Pulso De Barro, Furnace Mountain, Lara Hope’s Gold Hope Duo, Gregory Stovetop, Seth Bernard and Jordan Hamilton, Mister Chris, Kenny Cosca, Appalachian clogging troupe the City Stompers, master juggler and comedian Nate the Great, Arm of the Sea puppet theater, Love Waves healing gong from yoga healer Theresa Widmann, and breath coach Dr. Rob Williams.

Hoot-goers can also go on group or solo hikes, check out blacksmithing demos and music and dance workshops, visit with the center’s resident sheep, camp in a tent or sleep in a bunk in the rustic bunkhouse, learn to square dance or juggle, or watch films, among other activities. Craft and local food, beer, and cider vendors will be on site as well.

Tickets are $90 for the full weekend; $40 for August 25 only; $60 for August 26 only; or $50 for August 27 only. See website for camping or bunkhouse rates and more information.