Bard College's Sarah Hennies and Alums Tapped for Whitney Biennial

Bard College faculty members Kite, Sarah Hennies, and Lotus Laurie Kang are among the artists selected to participate in the Whitney Biennial 2024.

Among the 71 artists and collectives whose work has been selected to appear in the 2024 Whitney Biennial are Visiting Assistant Professor of Music Sarah Hennies; Assistant Professor of American and Indigenous Studies, Distinguished Artist in Residence in Studio Arts, and Bard MFA Faculty in Music/Sound Kite; and sculpture faculty member Lotus Laurie Kang.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Hennies is a composer of small chamber works and is also active in improvisation, film, performance art, and dance and lives Red Hook. A percussionist as well, she is the winner of a 2024 United Sates Artist Fellowship and has received compositional commissions for such artists and ensembles as The Orchestra Now, Bearthoven, Bent Duo, Cristian Alvear, Claire Chase, R. Andrew Lee (Denver), LIMINAR, Thin Edge New Music Collective, Two-Way Street, and Yarn/Wire. Her work focuses on a variety of musical, sociopolitical, and psychological issues that include queer and trans identity, love, intimacy, and psychoacoustics.

"Whitney Biennial 2024: Even Better Than the Real Thing" is the 81st installment of the landmark exhibition series and opens on March 20 at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. Tickets are $30 (students and seniors are $24). See website for full hours and further information.