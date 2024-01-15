Power Pop Supergroup Plays in Pawling

click to enlarge The Salt Collective

Fans of vanguard melodic indie rock should be in power-pop heaven upon learning that newly formed supergroup the Salt Collective and underground legends the Sneakers will be paying a visit to Daryl’s House on January 21.

Formed around French rockers Stephane Shuck and Fred Quentin, the touring lineup of the Salt Collective also includes Matthew Caws (Nada Surf), Mitch Easter (Let’s Active; R.E.M. producer), Chris Stamey and Gene Holder (the dB’s), Lynn Blakey (Tres Chicas), and Rob Ladd (the Connells). The new band sprang from Shuck and Quentin’s Parisian project, Salt, and in 2022 recorded the collaborative’s debut, Life, which features Caws, Juliana Hatfield, Matthew Sweet, Peter Holsapple (the dB’s), Richard Lloyd (Television), Easter, Anton Barbeau, Holder, Will Rigby (the dB’s), Susan Cowsill (the Cowsills), Pat Sansone (Wilco), and newcomer Faith Jones. The record was produced by Stamey.

Opening the night will be a reunited edition of Easter, Stamey, and Rigby’s band, the Sneakers. Formed in their native North Carolina, the Sneakers are pop-leaning pioneers of that state’s punk rock scene, releasing a seminal seven-inch EP in 1976 and a 1978 album before splintering into the dB’s and Let’s Active.

The Salt Collective and the Sneakers will perform at Daryl’s House in Pawling on January 21 at 7pm. Tickets are $20-$35.