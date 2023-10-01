8 New Hudson Valley Bars and Restaurants

Restaurants in the Hudson Valley offer diverse, locally sourced, and inventive culinary experiences that reflect the creativity of their chefs and proprietors. From seafood towers at Pretty to Think So in Rhinebeck to inventive vegetarian options at Mill and Main in Kerhonkson and La Barbirria’s Mexican street tacos in Beacon, there’s something for everyone—even a retro-styled diner with Citroen automobile memorabilia at French bistro Shadow 66.

Pretty to Think So | Rhinebeck

Sure, you can get oysters in Rhinebeck at Le Petit Bistro (on the half-shell with mignonette) or roasted Pernod herb butter at Willow at Mirbeau. But, until now, you couldn’t get a seafood tower. At Pretty to Think So (Hemingway reference, look it up), there’s both the Royal ($175) and the Deluxe ($90). The Royal includes a dozen oysters, six Little Neck clams, six shrimp, a lobster, and 30 grams of Pacific sturgeon caviar. The Deluxe is half of that and no caviar. There’s also caviar service if you want it. The Marshallberg Osetra will set you back $300 for 100 grams. This luxe dining experience is the work of chef Mark Margiotta, mixologist Madeline Dillon, and general manger Eric Mushel, the hospitality trio behind The Duchess. The entire menu is mostly dairy- and gluten-free but fairly delicious across the board. Try the twice-baked truffle potato ($20) and follow it up with the duck for two with Calvados gastrique ($90).



Mill and Main Restaurant | Kerhonkson

click to enlarge Mill and Main Restaurant, Kerhonkson

Since opening their provisions market/cafe Mill and Main in 2021, Claudia Sidoti, Paul Weathered, and their son Christopher Weathered have revived Kerhonkson’s short Main Street with fresh-baked pastries, espresso drinks, and a bright interior. The second phase of their project—Mill and Main Restaurant—opened this summer. With the kitchen helmed by Christopher, whose CV includes Blue Hill at Stone Barns, a short, punchy menu features accessible farm-to-table fare. Apps include pigs in a blanket with curry creole mustard ($14) and lamb meatballs with whipped ricotta ($16) with mains like pan-roasted brook trout with limoncello ($28). There are also plenty of inventive and hearty vegetarian options like the tamarind nut-crusted cabbage with crunchy quinoa and coconut curry ($22).

La Barbirria | Beacon

click to enlarge La Barbirria, Beacon

Step into La Barbirria, a buzzy new Mexican spot on Beacon’s Main Street. Quesadillas and burritos are notably absent from the menu, which is divided into four groupings: entrees, appetizers, street tacos, and soups and salads. The tacos are all $5 and under apiece and are served with corn tortillas that are hand-pressed daily in-house. Proteins include blackened salmon with chipotle sauce, marinated pork with pineapple, and chili shrimp. Entrees like the carne adobada (pork) and arrachera (steak) showcase the birria method of slow-cooking meat. The menu also includes aguachile, a dish akin to ceviche that offers a choice of shrimp ($16) or scallops ($21) marinated in a lime with a cucumber, jalapeno, and cilantro broth. For drinks, habanero and jalapeno margaritas and Mexican beers are the specialties, plus refreshing, non-alcoholic aguas frescas, like cucumber-lime and hibiscus flower.

Ollie’s Slice Shop | Kingston

click to enlarge Ollie's Slice Shop, Kingston

In the former Tony’s Pizzeria in Kingston, the owners of Ollie’s Pizza in High Falls opened a slice shop and a provisions market in neighboring storefronts this summer. At Ollie’s Slice Shop, order by the customizable slice ($3.50-$5) or get a 20-inch pie to go ($23-$28). Garlic knots, a meatball parm hero, and a couple of salads round out the short-but-sweet menu. Fletcher & Lu market is stocked with a rotating selection of products made in-house that might range from sausages and burger patties to bone broth, brisket, and pate.

Shadow 66 | Ghent

The Venn diagram of Patrick Jehanno’s interests—Citroen cars and French fare—is proudly on display at the recently opened Shadow 66 in Ghent. Dine on classic French bistro fare in a retro-styled diner filled with automobile memorabilia. The once-agrarian space, previously dubbed The Red Barn, was patched up and painted a demure olive green over the pandemic by Jehanno to create a building that is simultaneously a museum and an eatery. Take a tour to see Jehanno’s two impeccably maintained cars along with vintage signage before sitting down to a starter of mussels—in either mariniere or saffron sauce ($17.50, $19.50)—or beef tartare with the requisite quail egg ($22). For mains, French classics like duck confit ($33) and braised beef in red wine ($34) are on offer. Phone reservations required.

Patrick Henry’s Tavern | Coxsackie

click to enlarge Patrick Henry’s Tavern, Coxsackie

As part of a $15 million project to revitalize Coxsackie’s waterfront, developer Aaron Flach refurbished the beloved Patrick Henry’s Tavern, including preserving and restoring the tin walls and ceilings and the original bar. The early 20th-century building has a long history as an eatery; before its tenure as Patrick Henry’s and post-Prohibition, it was Costello’s restaurant and bar. After much anticipation, Patrick Henry’s finally reopened with a bang (and a two-hour waiting list) in mid-April. Under Capitol Region restaurateur Dominick Purnomo, the eatery serves pub fare and wood-fired pizza. In addition to indoor seating, the outdoor patio seats close to 50 along with a second-floor deck overlooking the Hudson.

Nat’s Mountain House | Tannersville

click to enlarge Nat’s Mountain House, Tannersville

Following an increasing number of hospitality veterans, Manhattan restaurateur Natalie Freihon (The Fat Radish, Nat’s on Bank) has made the jump upstate. June saw the opening of Nat’s Mountain House in the c.1970s former Chateau Belleview with double-story windows and mountain views adjacent to the recently reinvented Hotel Lilien. With its colorful, geometric, painted-brick wall, coral booths, seafoam stools, and playful floor tiles, Nat’s is a refreshing changeup from demure design. The new spot brings the legendary Nat’s burger upstate plus other summery pics like corn ribs and fish tacos; and an array of hot-weather cocktails like spicy margs, strawberry sangria, and a frozen pina colada.

Betty’s Snack Bar | Newburgh

click to enlarge Betty’s Snack Bar, Newburgh

Betty’s puts the bar back in snack bar. By day, the Liberty Street establishment, which opened in early June, is a bakery and eatery serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Dessert goodies include heart-shaped raspberry Linzer cookies, orange yogurt cake, nectarine scones, and chocolate chip and walnut blondies. The globetrotting menu spans chorizo breakfast tacos, spicy sesame noodles, and New England lobster rolls. Betty’s also has a small grocery section stocked with essentials. After dinner—until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays—the spot transforms into a bar with craft beer and signature cocktails. The intimate space, decked out with cowboy-print wallpaper and a U-shaped bar, serves up summery drinks like watermelon margaritas, as well as local brews.