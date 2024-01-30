5 Movie Events to Catch In February at Hudson Valley Indie Theaters

February has always been a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to film releases and the general movie-watching community. On one hand, not many new films are released until March starts to pick up, but on the other, it does give one plenty of time to catch up on the films of the previous year that they may have missed. (You can see my Chronogram picks from October, November, December, and January and the Story Screen’s Best Of Lists if you need movie night inspo.)



The 96th Academy Awards nominations were released just last month and were filled with as many predictable choices as surprises. One of the big benefits of being a nominated film at these awards is the exposure they provide to the greater population of casual movie-goers, who may not have been able to see certain films in their area, let alone even hear about them in the first place. Indie theaters across the Hudson Valley are continuing to host film events and release some truly exceptional works, some of which can't be found anywhere else in the area. Here are five movies and film events that you can catch in the Hudson Valley in February.

The Zone of Interest

One of the most anticipated releases of the awards season, director Jonathan Glazer's (Sexy Beast, Under the Skin) Holocaust horror-drama has been living up to its wild reputation. After being nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and a shocking Best Director pick, the film's wide release in February only became that much more exciting. The film centers on the life of a commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, who attempts to live a seemingly normal life with his wife and children in a home just outside of the camp itself. The film has been hailed as one of the most mesmerizing and upsetting experiences cinema can offer.

The Zone of Interest starts February 2 at Upstate Films Starr Cinema.

The Promised Land (Bastarden)

Following the story of a soft-spoken war hero (Mads Mikkelson) and a ruthless nobleman (Simon Bennebjerg), director Nikolaj Arcel's The Promised Land is a slick and dirty throwback to classic films of good men giving their all to take down a sinister ruling hierarchy, a la Braveheart or A Fistful of Money. Arcel's approach is more reserved and sensual, focusing on the struggle of a community attempting to make a seemingly uninhabitable area flourish with life and hope, all the while being mercilessly beaten down by the local authorities. Filled with equal parts beauty and violence, it's a tale that may go in a predictable direction, but with this cast, you truly can't help but be enthralled.

The Promised Land starts February 9 at The Moviehouse.

2024 Oscar-Nominated Short Films

I personally love the Academy Awards, treating them like my own Super Bowl at the beginning of every year. I eagerly hunt down every nominee, from Best Picture to Best Original Song, and watch as many of the films as I can. The most rewarding of these to watch is always the shorts categories, where five of the best short-form animated, live action, and documentary films from around the world are presented by ShortsTV in theaters across the country. Split into three separate screenings, the order of the films hand-selected by the Academy is curated by a team of movie lovers. Given their moment on the big screen, all of them are always well worth the watch. Some picks you should be eager to watch this year include

: a live-action short about a grieving rideshare driver;

: a short documentary following a handful of musical instrument craftspeople; and

: an animated short about a man coming to terms with the choices in his life and his own mortality.

The 2024 Oscar Nominated Short Films will screen starting February 16 at Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre and Upstate Films Starr Cinema.

Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964)

A phenomenal treat for anyone who loves monster movies, this throwback screening of one of the best Godzilla movies is a can’t-miss event. After the success of King Kong vs. Godzilla in 1962, the Toho Co. paired up everybody's favorite big lizard with another famous monster, Mothra, who had appeared in their film the year prior. With the massive success of Godzilla Minus One, as well as the continued release of the new Legendary branded Godzilla/Kong features, it's a great time to revisit this huge franchise that has spanned over six decades, and you know there is no better way to watch these epic flicks than on the biggest screen you can find.

Mothra vs. Godzilla screens February 17 at the Rosendale Theatre.

Drive-Away Dolls

The 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike caused more than a few delays in some film releases last year, most notably

and

.

was another heavily anticipated release—the solo directorial effort by Ethan Coen, one-half of The Coen Brothers, who have made some of the best films of the past 30 years. The ridiculously funny, new-age caper is loaded with stars and tells the brief adventure of two young women (Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan) on a road trip, who become entangled in a criminal plot involving inept hitmen, terrible kidnappers, and a big bag of money. Ethan Coen's usual flair for comedy is on full display, and the script is given an insane boost of different energy from his wife Tricia Cooke, who co-wrote and edited the film with him.

Drive-Away Dolls starts February 23 at Showtime Cinema.