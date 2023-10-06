5 Movie Events to Catch This October at Hudson Valley Indie Theaters

Most moviegoers think of October as “the Spooky Time,” with horror movie after horror movie being let loose in cinemas ahead of Halloween. While this is certainly true to an extent, many major studios have started releasing their scary flicks earlier in September for an elongated run, and October has become more of a battleground for independent and awards-buzzy offerings that are looking to make their mark before the big season push in November and December.



The Hudson Valley has never had a shortage of amazing cinemas and theaters in the area, showcasing new and old films of all kinds, with various special events attached. Here are a few awesome movies to catch and local independent theaters throughout the month of October.

Canary

Climate scientist and explorer Lonnie Thompson is at the center of this new documentary which follows the glacier-climber as he ventures to the tallest mountains in the world in search of the history of their formation, while also learning more about the terrible repercussions caused by mankind’s presence. Admiringly referred to as “the closest thing to Indiana Jones,” Thompson is quite the character—at all times knowledgeable, adventurous, and full of humor, while simultaneously constantly self-aware of the meaning his research may unearth.

Canary starts October 13 at Rosendale Theatre.

She Came to Me with a director Rebecca Miller Q&A

In the highly original rom-com from Rebecca Miller, She Came to Me follows a composer with writer’s block on deadline to create his next highly anticipated work. With the suggestion from his ex-therapist (and current wife) that he search for inspiration in unlikely places, he eventually finds it in an unlikely form. With a juggernaut cast, including Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, and Marisa Tomei, the film is equal parts drama and comedy, which if you’ve ever seen any of Miller’s other works, is no surprise.

The film plays at Upstate Films Starr Cinema October 6-12, with a special Q&A event on October 10 with writer-director Rebecca Miller, as part of the Close Up series.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Say what you will about Taylor Swift, but she certainly knows how to cause a scene and make money in the process. The living legend pop star has redefined, recontextualized, and remastered her image countless times through the years. Her recent Eras Tour finds her selling out arenas worldwide, while releasing new recordings of her previous popular albums in an effort to regain rights from her former producing partner. The self-actualization of Swift is potent in her performances, with the bravado of an artist that not only knows she is one of the most powerful and famous women in the world, but more importantly, understands it.

Costume changes, remixes, and surprise appearances galore, the live performance recorded film is edited with tenacity, and the sound is mixed to make audience members sitting in a dark theater truly feel like they are experiencing the real thing onstage in front of them. While your mileage may vary on wanting to catch this one in the theater, there’s something truly special about this picture and how it has acquired interest from all movie theaters on all levels. From big franchise brands to small indie cinemas, everyone seems to know the power this thing yields—at least for a good three-week run in their most soundproof theater. Which reminds me: don’t expect a quiet crowd. This one was meant to be a singalong.

The two-hour and 48-minute musical releases October 13 at Tinker Street Cinema, Upstate Films Starr Cinema, Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre, as well as Lyceum, New Paltz and Roosevelt Theaters.

Dawnland and Indigenous Women’s Voices Series: Teaching Freedom

The Fourth-Annual Indigenous Women’s Voices Series kicks off on October 14 at Hurleyville Performing Arts Centre; it’s a celebration and discussion of the history and future of Indigenous education in the United States. The event will feature a cordage-making workshop, followed by a screening of Dawnland, an acclaimed Emmy award-winning documentary that follows the first official “truth and reconciliation commission” as they investigate the removal of Native American children from their homes by child welfare authorities.

The screening will be followed by a lecture and discussion covering the topics of the film and what can be done to continue progress on these investigations.

DAWNLAND Official Trailer from Upstander Project on Vimeo.

Story Screen Presents Green Room w/ Live Music Performance

As the organizer and programmer for Story Screen and the Beacon HorrorShow Part IX (month-long film and event series), there’s no screening I’m more excited about than this one. Green Room is a film about a group of young punk rockers going toe-to-toe and blade-to-blade with neo nazis in the backwoods of Oregon. This pop-up screening is being hosted at Denning’s Point Distillery in Beacon, and will also include an opening music set by Low Fiction, a local band that is sure to set the stage for a horrifying night.

The event takes place on October 20, and tickets are currently on pre-sale online.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese’s highly (and long-) anticipated next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, finally lands in cinemas this month. It’s sure to be a heavy-hitter when it comes to Academy Awards conversations and predictions. Clocking in at a breezy three hours and 26 minutes, the film is based on a book of the same name, which covered a series of mysterious Osage Indian murders in the 1920s and the subsequent formation of the FBI.

Actor Lily Gladstone, who portrays Mollie Burkhart, a young woman caught in the middle of the murders, is said to steal the show in every scene, which is no small feat given she’s sharing the screen with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Word on the street is that DiCaprio gives one of, if not the, best performance of his entire career, which is also exciting.