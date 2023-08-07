Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, and Pat Mastellato Ready to Rock Bearsville

Bearsville Theater on August 11.
In addition to King Crimson, guitarist Belew, bassist/Chapman Stickist Levin (a Kingston resident of many years), and drummer Mastellato have, between the three of them, played with such widely recognized names as John Lennon, Peter Gabriel, Pink Floyd, XTC, Talking Heads, David Bowie, Frank Zappa, Nine Inch Nails, Cheap Trick, Tom Waits, Todd Rundgren, David Sylvian, Laurie Anderson, James Taylor, Peter Frampton, Stevie Nicks, and many others. The lineup, which will also include several yet-to-announced side players, will appear only at the Bearsville Theater, in conjunction with the trio’s week-long summer music camp at nearby Full Moon Resort in Big Indian.
Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Pat Mastellato, and friends will perform at the Bearsville Theater in Bearsville on August 11 at 8pm. Tickets are $55 in advance for general admission/standing ($60 day of show) and $65 reserved balcony ($70 day of show).