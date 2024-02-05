Al Olender to Play Annual Kingston Concert

click to enlarge Wyndam Garnett Al Olender

Kingston singer-songwriter Al Olender will return to the Old Dutch Church on February 9 with her second annual Alentine’s Day winter concert.



“Holiday times are hard for me (maybe for you too?),” Olender says about the incentive for the yearly Valentine’s Day-inspired event. “Grief slams the door in my face and says I’m not allowed to enjoy the warmth of celebration, but even my mom can attest, this holiday is an open door to the heartbroken and in love and lost and found.”

Besides this being her second show at the landmark church in the Stockade district, Olender’s music is linked to another area house of worship. Easy Crier, her 2022 debut, which was produced and engineered by James Felice of the Felice Brothers was recorded at the Church studio in Harlemville (the album also features Ian Felice of Felice Brothers). Prior to becoming a touring solo artist, Olender performed in the popular Hudson Valley-born band Upstate. “It’s a love letter to everything I’ve lost,” she says about Easy Crier. “And forms a real insight into how telling the truth has only changed my life.”

The Alentine’s Day concert featuring Al Olendar and special guests will take place at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston on February 9 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of show.