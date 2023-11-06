First Frost Festival Lights Up Beacon

Aubrey Haddad

Described as “a multi-sensory music and art event that celebrates the imagination, and creative spirit of the fall season,” the inaugural First Frost happening will take place at Beacon venue the Yard on November 9. In addition to its other artistic components, the festival will feature live music by two Hudson Valley musicians, alt-pop artist Aubrey Haddad and singer-songwriter Julia Zivic.

The erstwhile singer for area rock band Breakfast for the Boys, Haddad recently released “Yellow Pocket,” the first single from her new solo album, Awake and Talking. “I’ve been writing about inanimate objects for a few years now,” she says about the song, which, like of the rest of the album, was entirely written and performed by the singer and coproduced with multi-instrumentalist and producer Carrtoons AKA Ben Carr. This song let me dive into good luck charms and how we assign so much sentimental value to these silly little things, superstitions and mundane possessions, I hope this track challenges anyone to a breath of lightheartedness in a moment of pure chaos.”







Complementing the sets by Haddad and Zivic are projections, moving pictures, and lighting by Beacon Artists Rooster, Bradley Silver, and James Rapp; walk-in pottery and hand building by Silica Studio 845; and a “Fall Flash” tattoo pop-up by Choon Lee from Beacon tattoo parlor and art gallery Distortion Society. The event will finish up with a bonfire after party.

First Frost will be held at the Yard in Beacon on November 9. See Eventbrite link for the full schedule. Tickets are $23.40.