The Fugs Return to Byrdcliffe for Two Concerts

Byrdcliffe Barn in Woodstock for two rare concerts, on August 18 and 19.
“I founded the Fugs with [vocalist and lyricist] Tuli Kupferberg 59 years ago to combine music, poetry, topical themes, and universal dancing!!!,” says vocalist, lyricist, and Woodstock resident Ed Sanders, the group’s sole original member. “The Fugs are very much here and now, and ready for a New World to blossom forth!!!” The current lineup of the band has been together for more than 30 years and also includes Steven Taylor (guitar, keyboards), Coby Batty (drums), and studio engineer Scott Petito (bass), at whose NRS Recording Studio Dancing in the Universe and several earlier Fugs albums were recorded.
Among its 13 tracks, Dancing in the Universe includes four songs featuring lead vocals recorded by Kupferberg before his 2010 passing. Here’s “Song for Emma Goldman”:
The Fugs will perform at the Byrdcliffe Barn at the Byrdcliffe Art Colony in Woodstock on August 18 and 19 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 (Byrdcliffe members are $25).