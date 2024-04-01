Aquarius Horoscope | April 2024

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

I wouldn't say that you're spoiling for a fight necessarily, but it does look like there's a hunger to see more of your values reflected in your surroundings. This could be on the job, in your neighborhood, or in more intimate places like the family home or family circle. Perhaps it's time to move, make new alliances, or find another work culture, but I think those things are last resorts. On a soul level, it is more important that you try to impact your environment so that it includes your needs. If that doesn't work, hunt for an atmosphere that appreciates your progressive vision.