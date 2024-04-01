 Aquarius Horoscope | April 2024 | Aquarius | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Aquarius Horoscope | April 2024

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

I wouldn't say that you're spoiling for a fight necessarily, but it does look like there's a hunger to see more of your values reflected in your surroundings. This could be on the job, in your neighborhood, or in more intimate places like the family home or family circle. Perhaps it's time to move, make new alliances, or find another work culture, but I think those things are last resorts. On a soul level, it is more important that you try to impact your environment so that it includes your needs. If that doesn't work, hunt for an atmosphere that appreciates your progressive vision.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
