Cancer Horoscope | April 2024

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

The seeds for change in your work life or reputation are being planted this month. These changes might have a "hurry up and wait" quality to them, but a shift in trajectory is afoot. If you've been feeling a need to break from the pack or emerge from the shadows, it's time to take a first step. Addressing any trepidation around your right to take up more space and step into the unknown will help the process along. These changes might reach far beyond the workplace and may even help you rewrite some personal history.