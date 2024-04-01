 Aries Horoscope | April 2024 | Aries | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Aries Horoscope | April 2024

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

Among the many misconceptions that Aries natives have projected upon them is the notion that they are always on the go. In fact, the inherent Aries rhythm is staccato: Go. Stop. Go. Stop. Aries works in earth-shaking bursts alternating with dead stops. Lean into the dead stops this month and practice listening. Don't take the lead, for once, and allow life to point you in a new direction. You're fierce, but you are no match for nature and cosmic time-keeping. Lay low for a few weeks, and by month's end you'll be supported in taking direct, unimpeded action.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
