Aries Horoscope | April 2024

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

Among the many misconceptions that Aries natives have projected upon them is the notion that they are always on the go. In fact, the inherent Aries rhythm is staccato: Go. Stop. Go. Stop. Aries works in earth-shaking bursts alternating with dead stops. Lean into the dead stops this month and practice listening. Don't take the lead, for once, and allow life to point you in a new direction. You're fierce, but you are no match for nature and cosmic time-keeping. Lay low for a few weeks, and by month's end you'll be supported in taking direct, unimpeded action.