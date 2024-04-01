 Libra Horoscope | April 2024 | Libra | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Libra Horoscope | April 2024

By

click to enlarge Libra Horoscope | April 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

Sometimes it's easier to be courageous on behalf of others than it is to be brave for ourselves. We may surprise ourselves with our own pluck and audacity and ask, "Where did that come from?" If such a situation arises for you this month, make note of how that feels in your body, and know that you are capable of more direct action than you might think. Call upon this memory or feeling when it comes time to fight for yourself. You're just as worthy of advocacy as anyone else. An old pattern of fawning is loosening its grip.

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation