Libra Horoscope | April 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

Sometimes it's easier to be courageous on behalf of others than it is to be brave for ourselves. We may surprise ourselves with our own pluck and audacity and ask, "Where did that come from?" If such a situation arises for you this month, make note of how that feels in your body, and know that you are capable of more direct action than you might think. Call upon this memory or feeling when it comes time to fight for yourself. You're just as worthy of advocacy as anyone else. An old pattern of fawning is loosening its grip.