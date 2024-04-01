 Virgo Horoscope | April 2024 | Virgo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Virgo Horoscope | April 2024

By

Virgo Horoscope | April 2024

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

There's still a lot going on in the relationship sectors of your chart. Even if you're not in a serious partnership with anyone, the way you think about them and your role in them is evolving. If you are involved in any kind of relationships where there are joint holdings (money, physical/intellectual property, children, energetic bonds), expect a reconfiguration or reassessment of how to share these things. Of course, one option would be to not share these things at all. Current transits may awaken a sense of territoriality. Do not make hasty decisions. Investigate any feelings of mistrust and see if they're warranted.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
