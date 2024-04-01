Capricorn Horoscope | April 2024

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

A lust for life is cracking open this month. If you've been struggling with writer's block, ennui, or fear, that's about to shift—if you're willing to do something brand new. This could also look like starting something before you feel ready, which is not a Capricorn favorite. This month, the cosmos will take a look at your plans and laugh. It is your job to take orders from time itself. It will give you messages, but you must patiently observe and listen. This is the month to practice giving credence to signs and symbols, especially if you're a skeptic.