 Taurus Horoscope | April 2024 | Taurus | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Taurus Horoscope | April 2024

By

click to enlarge Taurus Horoscope | April 2024

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

The big, bold Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in your sign explodes onto the scene just one day after the Sun enters Taurus on the 19th. Typically, this would be a time to dig into your spring routines and get comfortable, but this is no typical Taurus season. In fact, this could be the weirdest, most surprising birthday month you've experienced in a while. Even though you love your stability, you may have felt frustrated with certain aspects of yourself that have resisted change. This upcoming conjunction heralds a breakthrough moment for unlikely scenarios that ultimately set you free!

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation