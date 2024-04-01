Taurus Horoscope | April 2024

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

The big, bold Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in your sign explodes onto the scene just one day after the Sun enters Taurus on the 19th. Typically, this would be a time to dig into your spring routines and get comfortable, but this is no typical Taurus season. In fact, this could be the weirdest, most surprising birthday month you've experienced in a while. Even though you love your stability, you may have felt frustrated with certain aspects of yourself that have resisted change. This upcoming conjunction heralds a breakthrough moment for unlikely scenarios that ultimately set you free!