Scorpio Horoscope | April 2024

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

There’s an intense need to feel your own existence and engage in an act of sacrifice to reach a personal milestone. The Mars-ruled Aries eclipse on the 8th and the Scorpio full Moon on the 23rd both describe surges of energy or emotion that course through the body. These feelings and sensations are meant to be instructive, giving you a clearer picture of what is and is not yours to hold in your physical form. Discharge and burn off all that is no longer yours and offer it as fodder for a daring project that is important to you.