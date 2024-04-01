Pisces Horoscope | April 2024

PISCES (February 20–March 19)

The first image that came to me when I looked at your chart was a fish swimming through molasses. Your feelings are thick these days, at times it could feel like your body is one thick, heavy emotion that you have to lug around. Keep moving, but go slow. We leave faucets on, just a little bit, when temperatures drop to freezing because flowing water can't freeze. Go slow to integrate some big mental downloads. Go slow to make a bigger impression on all the places you move through. As the weight lifts, and it will, adjust your speed.