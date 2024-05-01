Aries Horoscope | May 2024

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

All of the small communications that we take for granted contain greater meaning this year, including communications that you have with yourself. There is no such thing as an idle question or a lazy daydream as they are now imbued with teachings that expand your mind. That being said, this year is a great time to embark upon a course of study, turn your newsletter into a book, or transform superficial relationships into meaningful connections. The increase in daily activity and interactions coming up can rise above mere busy-ness and offer true mental coherence. Siblings can turn into good friends, or business partners.