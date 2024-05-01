 Sagittarius Horoscope | May 2024 | Sagittarius | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Sagittarius Horoscope | May 2024

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

This month, Jupiter, the ruler of your nativity, moves into your opposite sign of Gemini (along with the Sun and Venus). This will be at once irritating and exhilarating for your closest partnerships. Expect an uptick in conversations and interactions but also a demand for you to pay more attention to details and hard facts. Typically, Sagittarius runs on faith, belief, imagination, and enthusiasm, but this month's pileup in Gemini asks for more objectivity and capacity to hold multiple truths at the same time. Yes, Sagittarius, multiple truths CAN exist at the same time even if they seem to conflict.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
