Sagittarius Horoscope | May 2024

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

This month, Jupiter, the ruler of your nativity, moves into your opposite sign of Gemini (along with the Sun and Venus). This will be at once irritating and exhilarating for your closest partnerships. Expect an uptick in conversations and interactions but also a demand for you to pay more attention to details and hard facts. Typically, Sagittarius runs on faith, belief, imagination, and enthusiasm, but this month's pileup in Gemini asks for more objectivity and capacity to hold multiple truths at the same time. Yes, Sagittarius, multiple truths CAN exist at the same time even if they seem to conflict.