Libra Horoscope | May 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

You have many opportunities to broaden your horizons over the next 12 months by engaging with people who are different from you. Talk to people from different backgrounds and different political views, and entertain social practices you might not agree with. Go outside of your intellectual comfort zone to unlock mind-expanding benefits that will also expand life potentials. If you're looking for teachers, guides, or courses of study, you are primed for digesting large quantities of information. If you're planning to travel, go somewhere you've never been. It is not a time to stick with the familiar!