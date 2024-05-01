 Libra Horoscope | May 2024 | Libra | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Libra Horoscope | May 2024

By

click to enlarge Libra Horoscope | May 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

You have many opportunities to broaden your horizons over the next 12 months by engaging with people who are different from you. Talk to people from different backgrounds and different political views, and entertain social practices you might not agree with. Go outside of your intellectual comfort zone to unlock mind-expanding benefits that will also expand life potentials. If you're looking for teachers, guides, or courses of study, you are primed for digesting large quantities of information. If you're planning to travel, go somewhere you've never been. It is not a time to stick with the familiar!

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation