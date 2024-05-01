 Leo Horoscope | May 2024 | Leo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Leo Horoscope | May 2024

LEO (July 22–August 23)

Career gains or shifts in reputation over the past year have resulted in a new audience, group of colleagues, or support network. These people represent a treasure trove of possible help for your projects. I'm also happy to report that engaging with these people looks highly enjoyable. You're widening your social circle and sphere of influence. To make the most out of these new contacts, open yourself to people who you think you have nothing in common with. Don't be too loyal to certain types of personalities or circumstances you're comfortable with. A new social persona is emerging.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
