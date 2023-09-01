Aquarius Horoscope | September 2023

Of all the signs, Aquarius is going through the most disintegration and transformation. While it might be difficult to feel your edges right now, it’s prime time for merging with your environment and other people. Your current, incredibly porous state of being is a blessing. While finding a material form might be hard, you have amazing access to the kernel of truth about something. While uncomfortable, you’d be remiss to not take advantage of the wisdom contained in your heart. Who needs outward definition with such a strong core? Who needs the ground beneath their feet when they’re a sky god?