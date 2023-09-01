 Aquarius Horoscope | September 2023 | Aquarius | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Aquarius Horoscope | September 2023

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)
Of all the signs, Aquarius is going through the most disintegration and transformation. While it might be difficult to feel your edges right now, it’s prime time for merging with your environment and other people. Your current, incredibly porous state of being is a blessing. While finding a material form might be hard, you have amazing access to the kernel of truth about something. While uncomfortable, you’d be remiss to not take advantage of the wisdom contained in your heart. Who needs outward definition with such a strong core? Who needs the ground beneath their feet when they’re a sky god?

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

