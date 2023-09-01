Cancer Horoscope | September 2023

The key word for you this month is belonging—in all of its possible meanings. Where do you belong? What or who belongs to you? Is it wrong to want to belong, to own, and to have? You may be feeling greedy and equally judgmental of yourself for these feelings. Without being overly critical, feel into these urges. Does belonging symbolize safety? Does it help to define you? Start this process at the top of the month. By month’s end, you should feel more comfortable and less compulsive about your relationship to ownership. You may find belonging to yourself is enough.