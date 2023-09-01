Taurus Horoscope | September 2023

Not only has your planetary ruler, Venus, survived a trip to the underworld, she’s come out the other side a charged-up morning star. Jupiter, in your sign, is about to start its own inward and underground journey. There are two sensations that need to be held in the body and reconciled: movement and stillness. Part of you may feel ready to express and go after your heart’s desire, and another part of you needs to turn inward to incubate some burgeoning realizations that have not been integrated. Give yourself time to find right-relationship between flesh and philosophy.