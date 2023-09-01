Libra Horoscope | September 2023

You’ve been in high circulation with others over the past few months, and this month is no exception. The tone and content of relationships takes a turn towards more complexity though. Luckily, you have the energy to maneuver through thornier entanglements. Where have you gotten in over your head in deals made in the energetic, sexual, or financial realms? You may need to break a promise or reverse-engineer a merger. Not the most comfortable position for you, but you are armed with a machete to cut through a bind that is too tight by month’s end.