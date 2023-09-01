 Libra Horoscope | September 2023 | Libra | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
LIBRA (September 23–October 23)
 You’ve been in high circulation with others over the past few months, and this month is no exception. The tone and content of relationships takes a turn towards more complexity though. Luckily, you have the energy to maneuver through thornier entanglements. Where have you gotten in over your head in deals made in the energetic, sexual, or financial realms? You may need to break a promise or reverse-engineer a merger. Not the most comfortable position for you, but you are armed with a machete to cut through a bind that is too tight by month’s end.



Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

