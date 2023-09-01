 Scorpio Horoscope | September 2023 | Scorpio | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Scorpio Horoscope | September 2023

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)
It is crucial that you say what you mean and mean what you say. If you’re tempted to enhance, bend, or otherwise skirt the truth of what’s in your heart of hearts, it will reek of insincerity. Your friends and colleagues are watching you with a very discerning eye. The good news is that if you dare to express yourself without hedging, you’re likely to get the support you need to move through the world exactly as you desire. This takes courage, and most of all, trust in yourself. Transparency can be difficult for Scorpio, but right now it’s so worth it!

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

