 Pisces Horoscope | September 2023 | Pisces | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Pisces Horoscope | September 2023

Pisces Horoscope | September 2023
PISCES (February 20–March 19)
A lot of us grew up with the idea that perfect clarity around a situation is something we should strive for. Sometimes, it’s so tempting to just pick a rock-solid interpretation of something, and then be on our merry way. Neat and concise explanations of complex circumstances and feelings seldom reflect the truth of life. You’re being asked to think critically this month, but also understand that “either-or” types of determinations are a good sign that you’re not thinking critically. Investigate the spaces in between the obvious fragments of what you’re being presented with. If others offer you two possibilities, find a third.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

