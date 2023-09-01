Capricorn Horoscope | September 2023

The autumnal equinox and the full Moon that follows is a pivotal time for you. It looks like there are many deals to be made and that you’re feeling confident. Your equinox chart reminds me of the 1987 film Wall Street, directed by Oliver Stone. It’s ambitious, full of social prowess and the ability to source hidden information. And it looks like you’re having fun to boot! Whatever it is you’re after, it looks like you’ll get it. It’s possible that feeling your desires so thoroughly is enough. Watch that they don’t consume you. Stay close to the fire without getting burned.