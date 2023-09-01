 Leo Horoscope | September 2023 | Leo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Leo Horoscope | September 2023

By

Leo Horoscope | September 2023
LEO (July 22–August 23)
The time has finally arrived, Leo! Whether your experience of Venus’s retrograde through your sign was somber, decadent, or triumphant, all that you’ve uncovered in the nooks and crannies of your heart is ready to be expressed. As Leo is about presentation, among other things, this should be a more comfortable time for you. Like a kid who’s spent the whole summer collecting treasures on the seashore, it’s time to empty out your pail and examine the beautiful shells, rocks, and maybe even some garbage you found. What will you make with your discoveries? How will you display them?

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

