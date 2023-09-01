Leo Horoscope | September 2023

The time has finally arrived, Leo! Whether your experience of Venus’s retrograde through your sign was somber, decadent, or triumphant, all that you’ve uncovered in the nooks and crannies of your heart is ready to be expressed. As Leo is about presentation, among other things, this should be a more comfortable time for you. Like a kid who’s spent the whole summer collecting treasures on the seashore, it’s time to empty out your pail and examine the beautiful shells, rocks, and maybe even some garbage you found. What will you make with your discoveries? How will you display them?