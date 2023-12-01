Aquarius Horoscope | December 2023

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

Just when you thought it was hibernation time, the call of the wild turns your attention to the social sphere. It seems you have a few more parties, protests, or meetings to attend. People want your input, and you definitely have something to say. Before you get up on your soapbox and overshare, take a moment to locate a definitive statement in the swirl of your excitement. It could mean the difference between energizing people toward a specific task or cause, or creating hype that burns itself out. You have so much to offer, but don't offer it all at once.