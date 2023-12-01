 Libra Horoscope | December 2023 | Libra | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Libra Horoscope | December 2023

By

click to enlarge Libra Horoscope | December 2023

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

Before you lay the foundation for your next endeavor make sure that your plans have some built-in flexibility. It's a common mistake to think that structures that allow for movement are in some way less stable or trustworthy. The opposite is true. If we build structures that are responsive to our environments, it increases their durability. If you disagree, re-examine what you were taught about safety and longevity when you were growing up. Consider what happens to communities, relationships, and projects that aren't allowed to change. The process of change is different from merely starting over.

Tags

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

Horoscopes for December 2023

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2023 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation