Libra Horoscope | December 2023

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

Before you lay the foundation for your next endeavor make sure that your plans have some built-in flexibility. It's a common mistake to think that structures that allow for movement are in some way less stable or trustworthy. The opposite is true. If we build structures that are responsive to our environments, it increases their durability. If you disagree, re-examine what you were taught about safety and longevity when you were growing up. Consider what happens to communities, relationships, and projects that aren't allowed to change. The process of change is different from merely starting over.