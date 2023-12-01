 Pisces Horoscope | December 2023 | Pisces | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Pisces Horoscope | December 2023

PISCES (February 20–March 19)

Pisces can be shy about self-exposure, but it's your turn to speak, make a move, or contribute something in plain view of the rest of the world. What might make this more complicated is that you feel uncertain about yourself at the moment—like your edges are a little blurry. There is no reason to hide this. Perhaps it's your job to be a shining example of flux, vulnerability, and the possibility that lives alongside the things that seem concrete in our lives. You're reminding all of us that uncertainty is authentic, valid, and an essential ingredient of life.

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

