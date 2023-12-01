Scorpio Horoscope | December 2023

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

You might still be reeling from the wild energy of Mars and Mercury in your sign last month. Luckily for you Venus enters your sign on the 4th to mellow out the sharper edges of any disruptive change you may have experienced. While it's true that Scorpio isn't Venus's favorite sign, it can still do some deeply creative work and healing when it's there, and whatever Venus in Scorpio works on will be thorough! Venus can also be extremely pleasurable in Scorpio; think of the darkest chocolate with chili peppers, deep tissue massage, and black leather pants that feel like a second skin.