Aries Horoscope | December 2023

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

The beginning of the month has you questing to understand the truth about cultures and ways of life that are not your own. There's a drive to expand the context of your experience and locate yourself within a larger narrative. Some of the things you're learning may put you in a fighting mood—fighting for the rights of others, or correcting stories that have been falsified. Everything you're learning is reshaping your idea of who you are in society and how you'd like to be recognized. Learning is an adventure that may exhaust you. Retreat into familiarity at the full Moon on the 26th.