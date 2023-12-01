Virgo Horoscope | December 2023

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

Have conversations about the past with your family. What did your ancestors believe? What were some of their philosophies about life? Is their cultural legacy one you'd like to continue, or, do you think of yourself more as a pattern breaker? Examining the lineage of our worldviews can help us deliberately inhabit and model our most cherished ideals for our children, students, and younger friends. It can also infuse our creative work with moral clarity. Knowing what we stand for, and the role we play in our familial history, imbues our self-expression with maturity and gravity.