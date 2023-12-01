 Leo Horoscope | December 2023 | Leo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Leo Horoscope | December 2023

LEO (July 22–August 23)

Just when you thought you got all of that exploratory creativity out of your system, and that you were ready to roll up your sleeves and get to work—something calls you back to your imagination. There's still some dreaming to do before you make your work plan. Do not rush to give your magnum opus form before it's ready. The same goes for your romantic life. Immerse yourself in the things that give you joy and make sure that when the time comes to structure your next project or relationship that it contains the spirit of the pleasure it brings you.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

