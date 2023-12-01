Sagittarius Horoscope | December 2023

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

The new Moon in your sign that occurs on the 12th is full of enchantment, imagination, and possibly some delusion. You may feel primed for forward motion, but the past is calling you back to address a long-lost dream. The feeling of overwhelming emotion or intense longing can be uncomfortable for jovial and forward-thinking Sagittarius, but avoiding such contemplations forces the emotional baggage you carry to weigh you down. Sagittarius must travel light! Admit it. You're not as "over it" as you think you are, and even though you're a rambler, you're also a human being who needs to belong.