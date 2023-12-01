 Taurus Horoscope | December 2023 | Taurus | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Taurus Horoscope | December 2023

By

click to enlarge Taurus Horoscope | December 2023

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

Before you go in on any joint financial projects do an extra round of due diligence. Same goes for any investment of your time, energy, and emotions. You're feeling quite optimistic about the people you're collaborating with right now, but that might just be a projection of your own hopes for expansion. Any legal processes you're involved in might not move as fast as you'd like, but this works in your favor. The slowdown offers a chance for key pieces of information to come to light. Siblings and old friends could be key players in a big win.

Tags

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

Horoscopes for December 2023

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2023 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation