Taurus Horoscope | December 2023

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

Before you go in on any joint financial projects do an extra round of due diligence. Same goes for any investment of your time, energy, and emotions. You're feeling quite optimistic about the people you're collaborating with right now, but that might just be a projection of your own hopes for expansion. Any legal processes you're involved in might not move as fast as you'd like, but this works in your favor. The slowdown offers a chance for key pieces of information to come to light. Siblings and old friends could be key players in a big win.