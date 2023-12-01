 Gemini Horoscope | December 2023 | Gemini | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Gemini Horoscope | December 2023

Gemini Horoscope | December 2023

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

Considering a deeper commitment in a partnership? Before you give up your apartment or make a binding financial or emotional investment, make sure that you understand your partner's philosophical and ethical nature. How does your partner think life works, and how did they come to see the world the way they do? If you take the time to learn these things about your partners and express these things about yourself, it can lead to a level of intimacy and trust that can withstand all sorts of disagreements. Shared beliefs don't mean much if you don't know where they originate.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

