Aquarius Horoscope | January 2024

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

Pluto has been flirting with your sign, albeit very slowly, for the past year, and this year is no different. This year, though, instead of merely chatting you up, it makes its first provocative proposition. What are you willing to part with so that the way can be cleared for a total renovation in some part of your life? The incredible amount of activity in the sign of Capricorn this month assists you in answering this question. Taking some time to get really quiet will help you confront any limits or saboteurs that have been blocking your growth. Power down.