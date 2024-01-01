 Capricorn Horoscope | January 2024 | Capricorn | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Capricorn Horoscope | January 2024

click to enlarge Capricorn Horoscope | January 2024

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

You're shedding a layer of your ego so that a new, shiny layer gets to surface. It's like a cosmic exfoliation! But along with all beginnings, there must be endings, and that creates an air of melancholy. Unlike the state of plain old sadness, there's a touch of romance and magic in melancholy, and it can be one of the most alluring things about you. This month all the inner planets and the new Moon reside in Capricorn, and their planetary host is Saturn in wistful Pisces. Your superpower is finding the beauty in sacrifice, and your job is turning lead into gold. 

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

