 Virgo Horoscope | January 2024
Virgo Horoscope | January 2024

click to enlarge Virgo Horoscope | January 2024

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

It's time to get serious about self-expression. For Virgo, the fifth house, where this month's cluster of Capricorn planets reside, is not a frivolous place. Even though the fifth house contains joy and pleasure for everyone, for you, the joy comes from the meticulous construction of something that truly symbolizes your essence. This could look like teaching your children something personal, winning a high stakes game with a signature move, perfecting your latest sculpture, or carefully nuanced love-making. Bring intention to fun, purpose to creativity, and gravitas to romance. This month, feeling alive is a formal undertaking. 

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

