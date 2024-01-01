Sagittarius Horoscope | January 2024

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

It's time to take stock of and analyze your currency; how much do you have and where and with whom is it valued? Quite possibly, the more important thing to take note of is how much you value your own currencies. Reorganizing your finances right now is a no-brainer—are you getting the most for your money and are you allocating it to the best places? You also have certain privileges. How and where do you trade on your advantages? Do you exploit others? Do you exploit yourself? Take note of all of your skills and talents. Are you "spending" them responsibly?